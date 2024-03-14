Previous
Office upgrade by rbrettschneider
65 / 365

Office upgrade

Had a bit of an office upgrade today, a big screen for monitoring systems and keeping up to date with webinars as a team.
14th March 2024

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

