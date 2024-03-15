Previous
Fun day of gadgets by rbrettschneider
66 / 365

Fun day of gadgets

Today was filled with gadgets. Virtual rowing, server rooms and 3D printers.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

Photo Details

