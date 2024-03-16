Previous
Cheering on by rbrettschneider
67 / 365

Cheering on

Nothing is as motivating as your teammates cheering you on!

Organized a big virtual rowing training in the club today. Everybody had a go, some couldn't believe we were actually actively controlling the virtual boat on the beamer with the erg :-)

I love gadgets ;-)
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

