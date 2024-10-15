Sign up
14 / 365
Wary Goldfinch
Went walking at Frampton Marsh RSPB nature reserve today. This little chap was clearly posing for me!
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
Tags
birds
,
frampton
,
goldfinch
