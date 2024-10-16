Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Getting ready for Winter
This little guy has been very busy!
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
15
photos
1
followers
1
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
0
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th October 2024 2:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
,
walnuts
