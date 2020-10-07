Previous
Xeriscape by redy4et
Photo 1610

Xeriscape

The Greek term xeros means "dry" so xeriscape is a form of landscaping that uses native, drought-tolerant plants. Popular plants in the Sonoran Desert include palms, bougainvillea and many varieties of cacti.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
KWind ace
FAV!
October 8th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What neat processing
October 8th, 2020  
sheri
Nice colors and composition.
October 8th, 2020  
