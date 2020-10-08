Hovering in Mid-Air

This little hummingbird has entertained me for the past four mornings in a row. The bird flies in over this massive cactus at precisely 6:30 am and continues to hover and dive bomb for about 15 minutes as the sun adds color to the morning sky. I've been sitting on the walkway, with my camera in hand, clicking away as the bird buzzes around the back-lit prickly pear cactus. Occasionally the hummer perches on the top of the plant for a split second, then resumes its rapid wing-flapping at a rate of 12-80 beats per second. This bird is fast and hard to capture. Some hummingbirds have been measured flying at top speeds of 34 mph and they can dive at speeds of 49mph. It sure is a great way to start the day. Best on black.