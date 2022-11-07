Sign up
Photo 2087
Beam Me Up Scotty
An exterior hand-held shot of the Rancho Mirage Observatory with the moon almost directly over the dome. I like the moonbeam which appears to be shooting out of the top of the observatory doom. You can see Jupiter to the right of the beam of light.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
Tags
moon
,
stars
,
beam
,
observatory
,
jupiter
Diana
ace
such an incredible capture and perfect title.
November 8th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Love the beam of light. The light ray missed the moon though !!😀😀😀fabulous shot.
November 8th, 2022
