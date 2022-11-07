Previous
Next
Beam Me Up Scotty by redy4et
Photo 2087

Beam Me Up Scotty

An exterior hand-held shot of the Rancho Mirage Observatory with the moon almost directly over the dome. I like the moonbeam which appears to be shooting out of the top of the observatory doom. You can see Jupiter to the right of the beam of light.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
such an incredible capture and perfect title.
November 8th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Love the beam of light. The light ray missed the moon though !!😀😀😀fabulous shot.
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise