244 / 365
Mutual Attraction
Tiny wildflowers were blooming along the walking path I took today and there I noticed this little bee.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
spring
,
wildflowers
