It’s all About the Sauce by redy4et
259 / 365

It’s all About the Sauce

We made many different styles of pasta from scratch during the week-long cooking school and then a variety of sauces made from organic vegetables we gathered at a farmers market earlier in the day. My favorite was the vodka sauce- a combination of a white cream sauce with some tomato sauce added in and of course vodka. The color was more pink than red and it was divine on the tortellini. Also pictured is a green pesto sauce for the gnocchi, tomato sauce and some marinated red peppers for an antipasto dish.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
