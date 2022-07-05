Sign up
258 / 365
Buon Appetito
Squash blossoms are the brilliant yellow flowers attached to immature zucchini that can be found in Italian farmers markets in late Spring. When stuffed with soft cheese. battered and then baked or fried, they are quite delicious.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
1
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I've been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2282
photos
145
followers
117
following
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Taken
4th July 2022 1:52pm
Tags
food
,
squash
,
flowers
,
blossoms
,
zucchini
,
gourmet
,
stuffed-with-cheese
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is a glorious three phase collage.At first I called it a triptych but I guess that means three images that are hinged together so...
July 6th, 2022
