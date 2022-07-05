Previous
Next
Buon Appetito by redy4et
258 / 365

Buon Appetito

Squash blossoms are the brilliant yellow flowers attached to immature zucchini that can be found in Italian farmers markets in late Spring. When stuffed with soft cheese. battered and then baked or fried, they are quite delicious.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
This is a glorious three phase collage.At first I called it a triptych but I guess that means three images that are hinged together so...
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise