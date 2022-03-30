Previous
Contemplating by rensala
89 / 365

Contemplating

Taken today at Tate Modern after seeing the Surrealism exhibition. I love the architecture as much as I love the art.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

rensala
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous black and white
March 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and image! I'm not a fan of b/w but I just have to fav this!
March 30th, 2022  
