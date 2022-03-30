Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
89 / 365
Contemplating
Taken today at Tate Modern after seeing the Surrealism exhibition. I love the architecture as much as I love the art.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
150
photos
96
followers
212
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Latest from all albums
86
87
56
3
88
57
58
89
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th March 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous black and white
March 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and image! I'm not a fan of b/w but I just have to fav this!
March 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close