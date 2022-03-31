Previous
Ghost Abstract by rensala
Ghost Abstract

I looked up as the train came overground. In the afternoon sun it was snowing, I couldn’t believe my eyes. Of course I took my phone and snapped and this is the odd result.
31st March 2022

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Itsy Bitsy
Very cool result!
March 31st, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohh....bizarre......no snow here !
March 31st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Spooky.
March 31st, 2022  
