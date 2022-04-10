Previous
Peppers Plus by rensala
Peppers Plus

… roasted with tomatoes, garlic, anchovies and feta cheese with a drizzle of oil.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Maggiemae ace
Those that know the brilliant of the nutritional value of peppers will love this! I have just realised how feta can make a salad come alive!
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Makes a lovely picture
April 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I can smell it and taste it.
April 10th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely lunch. Peppers will soon come in season here and we will get our share because Christine loves veggies.
April 10th, 2022  
