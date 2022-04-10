Sign up
100 / 365
Peppers Plus
… roasted with tomatoes, garlic, anchovies and feta cheese with a drizzle of oil.
10th April 2022
365
Tags
food
Maggiemae
ace
Those that know the brilliant of the nutritional value of peppers will love this! I have just realised how feta can make a salad come alive!
April 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Makes a lovely picture
April 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I can smell it and taste it.
April 10th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Lovely lunch. Peppers will soon come in season here and we will get our share because Christine loves veggies.
April 10th, 2022
