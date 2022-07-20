Sign up
Previous
Next
200 / 365
Stripes - 20
Lots of stripes on the outdoor sculpture at The Box, Plymouth.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
421
photos
121
followers
243
following
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Tags
stripes
,
sculpture
,
make-30-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Very colourful!
July 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
what a great find and shot, love all the shapes and colours.
July 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great colours and patterns
July 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow so colourful.
July 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very bright and cheerful.
July 22nd, 2022
