209 / 365
Diagonals - 30
Hubby came in handy yesterday for today’s prompt - the last one on make-30-2022.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
436
photos
123
followers
245
following
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
205
65
66
206
207
67
208
209
Views
3
Album
365
diagonals
make-30-2022
