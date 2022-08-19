Previous
la deliverance - abstract 19 by rensala
la deliverance - abstract 19

This abstract is inspired by a statue close to my home which is called La Deliverance but which is locally known by everyone as the Naked Lady.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Bucktree
Nice abstract. Lovely copper color.
August 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the tones here!
August 19th, 2022  
