230 / 365
la deliverance - abstract 19
This abstract is inspired by a statue close to my home which is called La Deliverance but which is locally known by everyone as the Naked Lady.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
abstract
,
statue
,
abstractaug2022
Bucktree
Nice abstract. Lovely copper color.
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the tones here!
August 19th, 2022
