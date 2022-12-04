Sign up
Previous
Next
337 / 365
England Mania
No inspiration until the tooth is dealt with but at least our football team came up trumps with a big win to go through to the Quarter Finals. Dentist tomorrow
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
1
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Diana
ace
Good luck with the dentist, hope it is not too painful.
December 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So miserable for you waiting for your tooth to be sorted.
I have been amazed at how sedate my husband has been watching the footy.
December 5th, 2022
Tracey H
Great collection and good luck
December 5th, 2022
