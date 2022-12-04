Previous
England Mania by rensala
337 / 365

England Mania

No inspiration until the tooth is dealt with but at least our football team came up trumps with a big win to go through to the Quarter Finals. Dentist tomorrow
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Good luck with the dentist, hope it is not too painful.
December 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So miserable for you waiting for your tooth to be sorted.
I have been amazed at how sedate my husband has been watching the footy.
December 5th, 2022  
Tracey H
Great collection and good luck
December 5th, 2022  
