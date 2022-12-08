Sign up
341 / 365
Fortnum & Mason
Nothing quite like a little wander around this most spectacular of stores in the heart of London.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
10
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
805
photos
143
followers
259
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th December 2022 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
store
,
bow
Mags
ace
Love the big red bow! Nice POV.
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Festive - hope you had a kiss under the mistletoe!!!!!!!!
December 8th, 2022
Tracey H
I love your pov on this
December 8th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Looks Christmasy
December 8th, 2022
Pam
ace
That display is amazing!
December 8th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous pov.
December 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@beryl
booo, I missed out
December 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@pamalama
it really is quite a stunning - thank you
December 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@tralo291018
thank you
December 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you
December 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
