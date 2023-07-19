Previous
Homeward Bound by rensala
Homeward Bound

A lovely day in Montreal and now sadly time to go home.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Fine black and white capture. You should do more of these. =)
July 20th, 2023  
Neat b&w shot...nice leading lines
July 20th, 2023  
Lovely b&w!
July 20th, 2023  
Greta shot and composition, love the processing
July 20th, 2023  
"All good things must come to an end" is what they usually say. Nice travel shot!
July 20th, 2023  
Nice leading line
July 20th, 2023  
