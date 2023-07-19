Sign up
Previous
Photo 565
Homeward Bound
A lovely day in Montreal and now sadly time to go home.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
6
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2023 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
airport
Mags
ace
Fine black and white capture. You should do more of these. =)
July 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w shot...nice leading lines
July 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely b&w!
July 20th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Greta shot and composition, love the processing
July 20th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
"All good things must come to an end" is what they usually say. Nice travel shot!
July 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Nice leading line
July 20th, 2023
