Manchester by Night by rensala
Photo 605

Manchester by Night

On our trip to Manchester last week, the building opposite our hotel was lit up with green neon lights - it was quite stunning . I just had a little fun with the original on Photoleap.
28th August 2023

Renee Salamon

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
August 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous repetitions and colour.
August 28th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the tones and shapes
August 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done! It looks like blocks of frosted glass.
August 28th, 2023  
