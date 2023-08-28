Sign up
Previous
Photo 605
Manchester by Night
On our trip to Manchester last week, the building opposite our hotel was lit up with green neon lights - it was quite stunning . I just had a little fun with the original on Photoleap.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1579
photos
162
followers
197
following
165% complete
View this month »
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Latest from all albums
602
552
420
553
603
604
554
605
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
August 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous repetitions and colour.
August 28th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the tones and shapes
August 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done! It looks like blocks of frosted glass.
August 28th, 2023
