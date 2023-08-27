Previous
A Swirl of Tulips by rensala
A Swirl of Tulips

27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! This image doesn’t want to be ignored! So bright & colourful!
August 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@carole_sandford - thanks, it’s kind of OTT, but the original tulips which I shot on black were that colourful to start
August 27th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Very colourful image!
August 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh my goodness, this is so stunning, wonderful swirl and colours.
August 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the colors!
August 27th, 2023  
