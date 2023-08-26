Previous
Bird in its Nest (26) by rensala
Photo 603

Bird in its Nest (26)

The original photo is of a moorhen who made its nest on water - I’ll post it as my picture of the day as it’s unlikely I’ll be out and about today.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! quite an angry bird!! Great to be able to view the original shot ,and see how far this has come from the original!
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice swirl of colour.
August 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing abstract and swirls, great colours too!
August 26th, 2023  
