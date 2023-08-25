Sign up
Photo 602
Black eyed Susan
… or in another life, a red sunflower
25th August 2023
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
abstract
abstrsctaug2023
Beryl Lloyd
Ha ! and more like a punch in the eye ! - Great abstract and splatter !
August 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
@beryl
🤣 thank you - you are right
August 25th, 2023
Brian
Love your abstract work. fav
August 25th, 2023
