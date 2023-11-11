Sign up
Photo 665
Red X
Red - One Week onlyb
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1767
photos
165
followers
196
following
182% complete
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
664
483
615
665
616
666
617
618
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 5:03pm
Mags
ace
Interesting capture! You'll have to excuse my ignorance and tell me what the significance of the white cross on the red background stands for...
November 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
November 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023
