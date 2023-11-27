Sign up
Previous
Photo 674
Last Rose Standing
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
6
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1795
photos
161
followers
195
following
184% complete
View this month »
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
Latest from all albums
490
627
673
628
491
492
674
629
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th November 2023 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Sand Lily
ace
So sharp and clear.
November 27th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lucky you spotted it… a vintage beauty
November 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Still showing it’s beautiful colour!
November 27th, 2023
Cordiander
Held up well.
November 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Holding on lovely colour
November 27th, 2023
