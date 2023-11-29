Sign up
Photo 676
Snowberries Straight Up
This is my snowberry bush, no painterly effect. It’s the only thing I’ve photographed today.
Life seems to be on a gallop at the moment and there’s very little time to fit everything in that I’d like to do😔
Anyone else feel like that?
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Tags
snowberries
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I know how you feel, but I've had to slow down and eliminate stress.
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
I think the only way I’m going to eliminate stress is by not watching the news!
November 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
LOL! There is no way to eliminate all stress in our lives, but we can rid ourselves of a good bit of it. =) I've HAD to learn how to do that.
November 30th, 2023
