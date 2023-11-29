Previous
Snowberries Straight Up by rensala
Snowberries Straight Up

This is my snowberry bush, no painterly effect. It’s the only thing I’ve photographed today.

Life seems to be on a gallop at the moment and there’s very little time to fit everything in that I’d like to do😔

Anyone else feel like that?
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I know how you feel, but I've had to slow down and eliminate stress.
November 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam I think the only way I’m going to eliminate stress is by not watching the news!
November 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala LOL! There is no way to eliminate all stress in our lives, but we can rid ourselves of a good bit of it. =) I've HAD to learn how to do that.
November 30th, 2023  
