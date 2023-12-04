Sign up
Photo 681
Christmas Treats
Grand-parenting is fun.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1819
photos
161
followers
195
following
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th December 2023 2:43pm
Tags
cuddles
xmas
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure is, these are adorable
December 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So cute!
December 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I thought at first it was a selective color shot.
December 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Oh, I'll bet. Their first Christmas!
December 5th, 2023
