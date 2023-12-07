Previous
Ye Olde Hat Shop by rensala
Photo 683

Ye Olde Hat Shop

Thomas has requested a hat for Chanukah, and as first night candle lighting is tonight I had to go to town to find one. What better place to buy than Thomas Farthing in Tottenham Court Road, an absolute treasure trove of Peaky Blinder hats😊
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 7th, 2023  
Cordiander
What a stylish shop!
December 7th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
What a fabulous shop. I hope you found what you were looking for.
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes , a proper and stylish Gentlemen's shop ! it could have been captured in any era ! fav
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I get a real sense and feel of this shop an can almost smell it.
December 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
neat!
December 7th, 2023  
