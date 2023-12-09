Sign up
Anyone looking for a Santa Lookalike?
I’m loaning out my brother
9th December 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th December 2023 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
santa
,
lookalike
Cordiander
Did you ask him 😅?
December 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Are you volunteering as one of his elves?
December 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
🤣could be fun
December 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cordulaamann
many moons ago when I used to teach nursery he actually did do it for me. I was teasing him tonight about it as he’s starting to morph into a Santa
December 9th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's a great Santa! Great pic of him too.
December 9th, 2023
