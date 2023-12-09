Previous
Anyone looking for a Santa Lookalike? by rensala
Photo 685

Anyone looking for a Santa Lookalike?

I’m loaning out my brother
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cordiander
Did you ask him 😅?
December 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Are you volunteering as one of his elves?
December 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣could be fun
December 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cordulaamann many moons ago when I used to teach nursery he actually did do it for me. I was teasing him tonight about it as he’s starting to morph into a Santa
December 9th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's a great Santa! Great pic of him too.
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise