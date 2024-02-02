Sign up
Photo 735
Kintsugi
The kit arrived so watch this space, I may do my first Kintsugi repair ever
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1983
photos
169
followers
197
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2024 9:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gold
,
kintsugi
kali
ace
oh nice
February 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Exciting. I was hoping to do this.
February 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
Nice
February 2nd, 2024
