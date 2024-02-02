Previous
Kintsugi by rensala
Kintsugi

The kit arrived so watch this space, I may do my first Kintsugi repair ever
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
kali ace
oh nice
February 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Exciting. I was hoping to do this.
February 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
Nice
February 2nd, 2024  
