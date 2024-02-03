Door

Whoops, forgot to post this last night. Peak through the door and you’ll see a Beatles poster. The shop next door to the Sherlock Holmes Museum is Beatlemsnia. I was one of those screaming teens in the sixties 🤣



On an other note: Little Alice is in hospital with the RSV virus. We’ve been trying to keep busy to distract ourselves but it’s hard. Today she’s a little better and is likely to come off the feeding tube although she still needs the oxygen. So hard living far away.