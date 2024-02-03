Previous
Door by rensala
Photo 736

Door

Whoops, forgot to post this last night. Peak through the door and you’ll see a Beatles poster. The shop next door to the Sherlock Holmes Museum is Beatlemsnia. I was one of those screaming teens in the sixties 🤣

On an other note: Little Alice is in hospital with the RSV virus. We’ve been trying to keep busy to distract ourselves but it’s hard. Today she’s a little better and is likely to come off the feeding tube although she still needs the oxygen. So hard living far away.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Renee Salamon

Dorothy ace

How awful for Alice, prayers for her and all of you.
I too was one of those screaming girls in the 60’s. What wonderful music they made!
February 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@illinilass thank you - the sixties were quite something
February 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I was a Beatles fan too. Wonderful
February 4th, 2024  
