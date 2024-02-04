Previous
Our Local Fish & Chippie by rensala
Our Local Fish & Chippie

Sadly chips no longer wrapped in newspaper - but still iconicly English

4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

Steve Chappell ace
Great image! Love the sense of motion, like the bus is careening through the streets
February 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow I love the dynamism of this picture! The colors are also wonderful!
February 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
I think someone just fell out of the bus, lol! Great composition and colourful Adamski image.
February 4th, 2024  
