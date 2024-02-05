Previous
Bella by rensala
Photo 738

Bella

Our neighbour’s cat, and at least that’s what I call her. We always enjoy her visits,
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
She's gorgeous, what a lovely shot of her.
February 5th, 2024  
Cordiander
She is a beauty!
February 5th, 2024  
Beautiful kitty!
February 5th, 2024  
Such a beauty - but rather menacing blue eyes !!
February 5th, 2024  
