Previous
Photo 739
Paddington Cube
The newish shopping centre-office block next to the station (on the left) looks like is made of plastic not glass!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1994
photos
170
followers
197
following
202% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th February 2024 11:44am
Tags
b&w
,
london
,
architecture
,
for2024
