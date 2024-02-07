Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 740
Herring Bone
My first time cooking fresh herring - to tell the truth, I wasn’t so impressed. A lot of bones and not much taste.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2001
photos
170
followers
197
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Latest from all albums
558
698
559
740
699
741
700
560
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th February 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
fish
Islandgirl
ace
Cool!
Obviously are on ice!
February 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot! I prefer fresh tuna steaks if I can get them. =)
February 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
it may not have been tasty , but it's a cracking photo renee
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Obviously are on ice!