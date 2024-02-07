Previous
Herring Bone by rensala
Herring Bone

My first time cooking fresh herring - to tell the truth, I wasn’t so impressed. A lot of bones and not much taste.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Islandgirl ace
Cool!
Obviously are on ice!
February 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shot! I prefer fresh tuna steaks if I can get them. =)
February 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
it may not have been tasty , but it's a cracking photo renee
February 8th, 2024  
