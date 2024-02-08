Alice on the Mend

It’s been a week and little Alice is still in hospital with this wretched RSV virus that is causing her breathing problems. Today she was allowed out on an adventure with Daddy (who took this shot of course). I keep reminding myself that little steps of progress every day are important. Florence is good although she is still coughing too but it doesn’t bother her so much. A & M are shattered as they manage and rotate day and night shifts with Alice. Fingers and toes crossed she can come home in the coming days.