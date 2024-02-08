Previous
Alice on the Mend by rensala
Photo 740

Alice on the Mend

It’s been a week and little Alice is still in hospital with this wretched RSV virus that is causing her breathing problems. Today she was allowed out on an adventure with Daddy (who took this shot of course). I keep reminding myself that little steps of progress every day are important. Florence is good although she is still coughing too but it doesn’t bother her so much. A & M are shattered as they manage and rotate day and night shifts with Alice. Fingers and toes crossed she can come home in the coming days.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
My fingers are crossed as well, lovely little one
February 8th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
So adorable,hope she’ll be okay soon 🙏🥰🙏
February 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Oh, Renee, I'm so sorry to read this! It was only yesterday the twins were delighting in everyone's companionship over the holidays! Wishing her well very quickly!
February 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! poor little Alice , I hope she will soon perk up and home again soon - so worrying for all when the little ones are poorly ! My best wishes to all !
February 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So sweet. Sending my very best wishes for Alice for a fast recovery.
February 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wishing her health and wellness! Pretty little one.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise