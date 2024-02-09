Previous
Leaning Tower by rensala
Photo 742

Leaning Tower

Well, at least I made it lean as the architectural style reminded me a little of the Leaning Toiwer of Pisa. .
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Now that's architecture! I like it.
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise