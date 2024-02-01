Previous
Man with Balloon by rensala
Photo 734

Man with Balloon

Sculpture by Tania Askar at an exhibition preview this evening in a Hampstead gallery
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition and shadows
February 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great statue and lovely long shadows. An interesting exhibition!
February 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
All the more interesting with the shadow.
February 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a nifty composition! Great image!
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like he is off to a party.
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise