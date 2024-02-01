Sign up
Photo 734
Man with Balloon
Sculpture by Tania Askar at an exhibition preview this evening in a Hampstead gallery
1st February 2024
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
iPhone 13 Pro
1st February 2024 5:50pm
balloon
sculpture
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition and shadows
February 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great statue and lovely long shadows. An interesting exhibition!
February 1st, 2024
February 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
All the more interesting with the shadow.
February 1st, 2024
February 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a nifty composition! Great image!
February 1st, 2024
February 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like he is off to a party.
February 1st, 2024
