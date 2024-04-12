Sign up
Previous
Photo 782
Activity
Back in the garden today - didn't do much gardening but had a good survey of what's there and what needs to be done. So I think that counts as Activity. Our tulips are very different this year, they are so much more open than I've seen them before.

Have a lovely weekend
Have a lovely weekend
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
activity
,
april24words
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
April 12th, 2024
