Previous
Photo 878
One Dish Wonder
Chicken ratatouille with gnocchi, eaten outdoors on our deck. And washed down with a cold glass of Prosecco. Just like being on holiday.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
9
Comments
7
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2024 7:15pm
Tags
food
Wylie
ace
looks yum but I wouldn't be outdoors today, such foul weather!
July 20th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That looks delicious
July 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks as good as it sounds!
July 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks delicious
July 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes please! 🥂
July 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks very nice.
July 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks delish
July 20th, 2024
