Beard Tongue by rensala
Photo 877

Beard Tongue

I spotted these pretty bells on a walk today, I had to look up their name - officially Penstemon Barbatus
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely flowers popular with the bugs.
July 18th, 2024  
