Scribble/Print (25) by rensala
Scribble/Print (25)

Not exactly a scribble! From the MichaelAngelo exhibition at the British Museum.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Unique signature.
July 25th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful! May we all be like him!
July 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a neat thing to get to see!
July 25th, 2024  
