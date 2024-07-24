Sign up
Photo 669
Chair (24)
Two random deck chairs in a hotel lobby - I think the branding is for a champagne.
24th July 2024
24th Jul 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2421
photos
176
followers
197
following
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
865
882
669
866
883
670
884
867
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2024 1:39pm
Tags
deckchair
,
july24words
Diana
ace
Oh yes, quite a fabulous one too. Well spotted and captured.
July 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks inviting and restful!
July 25th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Deck chairs are notoriously bad to get out of! Wonder if they give you a free glass!
July 25th, 2024
