Chair (24) by rensala
Photo 669

Chair (24)

Two random deck chairs in a hotel lobby - I think the branding is for a champagne.
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Oh yes, quite a fabulous one too. Well spotted and captured.
July 25th, 2024  
Looks inviting and restful!
July 25th, 2024  
Deck chairs are notoriously bad to get out of! Wonder if they give you a free glass!
July 25th, 2024  
