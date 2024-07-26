Previous
Outernet, Tottenham Court Road Station by rensala
Outernet, Tottenham Court Road Station

A giant screen of ever changing images takes you through an immersive journey, Yesterdays’s theme. MILAGRO by Victoria Fard imagines nature and urban life not only coexisting but flourishing in harmony.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Gosh, seeing this makes me realize that I really live in the country! Fabulous image and colours.
July 26th, 2024  
Cool image!
July 26th, 2024  
