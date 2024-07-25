Previous
British Museum by rensala
British Museum

I love this space more than any other London museum - photos here always feel a bit like a Lowry painting
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Renee Salamon
Diana ace
Absolutely amazing, I can understand why you love it.
July 25th, 2024  
carol white ace
A super monochrome capture. Fav 😊
July 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great POV and super b&w.
July 25th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
The building is almost as interesting as what is inside it !!!
July 25th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I thought exactly the same thing as soon as I saw it! Wonderful curve there.
July 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw capture fv!
July 25th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
That place looks immense!
July 25th, 2024  
