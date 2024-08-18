Previous
Family Selfie by rensala
Family Selfie

With my nephew and his family - we were 20 for tea so that kept me busy!
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely smiles.
August 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
what a fun photo :)
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous and happy family selfie!
August 19th, 2024  
