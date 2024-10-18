Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Glyndebourne
My belated birthday present happened today when we went to hear Verdi’s Traviata, my favourite opera, at Glyndebourne Ipera House in Sussex
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
6
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2673
photos
174
followers
193
following
265% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
opera
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic, I’m sure it was wonderful! Glorious birthday gift.
October 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@illinilass
it really was😊 hubby done good
October 18th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely treat. I love the sculpture garden
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely park of the countryside. A friend trained there as an Opera singer.
October 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A wonderful collage.
October 18th, 2024
