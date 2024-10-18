Previous
Glyndebourne by rensala
Glyndebourne

My belated birthday present happened today when we went to hear Verdi’s Traviata, my favourite opera, at Glyndebourne Ipera House in Sussex
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Dorothy ace
Fantastic, I’m sure it was wonderful! Glorious birthday gift.
October 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@illinilass it really was😊 hubby done good
October 18th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely treat. I love the sculpture garden
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely park of the countryside. A friend trained there as an Opera singer.
October 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A wonderful collage.
October 18th, 2024  
