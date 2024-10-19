Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
Birthday Celebration
My cousin’s daughter just moved back from California to the UK with her three children. It was lovely to celebrate her birthday ‘en famille’ today
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2676
photos
174
followers
193
following
265% complete
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
celebration
L. H.
ace
How sweet!
October 19th, 2024
