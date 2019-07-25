Sign up
Geometric (27)
The prompt made me think of an exhibition we saw in Aix en Provence a few years back of the works of Hungarian-born artist Victor Vasarely. Credited by many to be the grandfather of pop art. Hubby posing for scale.
25th July 2019
25th Jul 19
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
,
geometric
,
august23words
Diana
That looks amazing, what a great exhibition that must have been.
August 27th, 2023
Mags
Geometry everywhere! Great shot!
August 27th, 2023
